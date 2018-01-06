Patidar leader Dhanani will be opposition leader in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Finally 41-year old Patidar leader Paresh Dhanani has been named as leader of opposition in Gujarat. He has been elected from Amreli for the third time. Dhanani has been a vocal MLA and has been raising issues of farmers.

Party incharge Ashok Gehlot on Saturday evening announced Dhanani’s name after Congress president Rahul Gandhi cleared his name. He said that the name was decided after consultation with elected MLAs. Gehlot claimed that Dhanani was unanimous choice and there was no dispute.

Ghelot said that names of other posts would be declared later.

There were two more contenders for the post. Kunvarji Bavalia from Jasdan had said that Congress won 30 seats in Saurasthra and he should be rewarded for that. Vikram Madam from Khambalia had also demanded the post.

After the announcement of Dhanani’s name Kunvarji on one hand said that he would abide by party’s decision and on other threatened that his community members would meet tomorrow and chalk out future plans. He said that party would have to pay a price for the decision.

Meanwhile, Patidar leader Hardik Patel had also demanded that Dhanani be made CLP leader. He had threatened not to support Congress if he was not elected. On Dhanani’s appointment Hardik congratulated him and said that he was confident that Dhanani would take up issues of youth and farmers in the State Assembly.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle