Patidar leader Hardik faces opposition from his own community

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Representatives of few Patidar organizations have come out against Patidar leader Hardik Patel alleging that he was misleading the community.

They said that Hardik’s agitation is like his private agitation. They alleged that he was misleading the community with support of Congress.

‘Vishwa Umiya Foundation’ a Kadva Patidar organization and representatives of more than half a dozen organisations today issued statement that the government had accepted the demands of Patidar community and the issue was over at that point.

Regarding the most important, reservation issue, the Patidar leaders said it was pending. But it has to be done constitutionally.

CK Patel, Patidar leader said Hardik is using Patel community as mask and diminishing the image of community. Hardik is doing all this to make his own political career. He said the crowds that gather in Hardik’s public meetings is due to lack of delivery of true picture by Patel community organizations.

He said that these organizations would organize “Khatla parishad” (meetings) in various villages and present facts before the community.

