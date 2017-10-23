Patidar leaders give jitters to BJP

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

In a severe jolt to BJP in Gujarat, two Patidar leaders disowned the party which they joined in less than 12 hours. Of the two one is from South Gujarat and another is from North Gujarat- the two regions where the PAtidar agitation is quite widespread.

Narendra Patel, convenor of North Gujarat, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), who joined the saffron party last evening held a press conference early morning and alleged that he was given money to join the party. He even showed Rs. 10 lakh in the conference which was given to him as a token.

He said that Patidar leader Varun Patel who joined the BJP on Saturday evening, took him to meet Gujarat BJP President Jitubhai Vaghani and other leaders on Sunday.

“Varun took me around in Gandhinagar and then took me to Shree Kamalam office of the BJP and introduced me to Jitubhai Vaghani and some ministers. He then took me to a room and handed over a bag of Rs 10 lakh cash as token and promised to pay me Rs 90 lakh tomorrow after a party function which I was required to attend,” Patel said.

Narendra Patel had last month lodged a police complaint against Hardik Patel and three supporters in Patan in North Gujarat and later withdrew it. He said that he would fight for the cause of community and he cannot be bought.

“They made a deal of Rs 1 crore on me. One crore? Even if they bestow the entire Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on me, I will not be bought over. Even if I have to die, fighting for the cause,” Patel claimed.

On the other hand Nikhil Savani from Surat who joined BJP also lambasted the party and said that he was with Hardik Patel and will fight for Patidars. He said that the government had made false promises of Patidar commission and was just trying to purchase Patidar votes.

