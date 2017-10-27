Patidar organisations give money to families of victims

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In an obvious bid to pacify agitating Patidars as election dates have been announced, a group of patidar organisations supporting ruling Bharatiya Janata Party paid compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the dependents of each of the 12 of the 14 persons who died in Patidar agitation in 2015. Two families were not paid compensation because of dispute.

Compensation of Rs 35 lakh to the family of each of the victims and job was one of the demands of the agitating patidars with whom government had reopened talks last month. Government had paid compensation of Rs four lakh to each family. Since the demand of huge amount of Rs 35 lakh and job is bound to set precedent for future cases, the government with the help of Patel leaders worked out a different way. It made them pay the money and thus settle the issue.

Within a day of the announcement of the election dates, six patidars paid the money. These persons had died in police firing in the state wide agitation that started in August 2015. The compensation was paid at functions held in Ahmedabad, Mehsana and Jamnagar. However, the demand for jobs is yet to be fulfilled.

This is mainly to silent patidar leaders like Hardik Patel who has launched a vigorous campaign against BJP and shown signs of tilting towards Congress. Hardik Patel said that there was no government help. All this was initiative of Patidars.

Senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia said that the speed with which the compensation had been paid showed desperation of BJP. He said that there were two other persons who had also died in the agitation. They belonged to Thakore and dalit community. They have been left out.

In another Patidar agitation related development, Ahmedabad district Collector has asked public prosecutor to withdraw 15 of the 63 cases related to patidar agitation. Earlier 14 cases were withdrawn.

A Visnagar court had issued non bailable warrants against Hardik Patel and six others for not appearing before the court for three successive hearings in a case of damaging property of a JP MLA during the agitation. The Court has cancelled the warrant as Hardik atel and others appeared in the Court on Thursday and assured the Court that they would appear during hearings.

