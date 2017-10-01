Patidars to have global business summit in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Patidars of Gujarat will have a global business summit in Gandhinagar in January 2018. The announcement has come at a time when patidars in state are fighting for reservation in employment.

The Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra organisation which is organizing the mega event has employment generation as one of the three major objectives set for the summit.It is expected to have more than 10,000 patidar entrepreneurs and industrialists from all over the world.

The three day event will begin on January 5 and like vibrant summit organized by Gujarat government it will also be a biennial event. Gujarat government summit which was held this year is scheduled for 2019.

Gagjibhai Sutariya, president of Sardardham says 10,000 member delegations from 32 country will arrive in Gujarat. Our whole motive is encouraging B2B interactions and employment for our qualified youth.

A special job fair will be part of summit, he said. Opportunities for employment for patidar youth, encouraging collaboration between patidars running MSME and SME businesses across the globe and setting up institutions for providing skill sets to GenNext youth belonging to all communities, are three objectives of the summit.

At the summit to be held at Mahatma Mandir 500 business units will hold exhibition of more than 50,000 products. The organization has chalked out a mission 2026 under which the summit will be held every alternate year. The theme is from society building to nation building.

Office bearers of the organization avoided questions about the reservation agitation launched by the community for reservation.

.For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle