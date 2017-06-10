Patidars tonsure their heads to protest against custodial death of a youth

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Around 150 Patidars in Mehsana tonsured their heads on Saturday to protest the death of a Patidar youth allegedly in judicial custody. The members got their heads shaved inside the civil hospital campus and will send their hair to Chief Minister to register their protest.

The family members and community leaders have alleged that Ketan Patel who was arrested in a theft case died due to torture in police custody. They are on protest since last five days and are demanding action against police officials.

The family has not yet accepted Ketan’s body and are awaiting second post mortem report which was conducted on Friday after court’s order.

“Nearly 150 Patidar community members got their heads tonsured near the body of Ketan which was kept at postmortem room of the hospital,” said a core committee member of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti from Mehsana, Narendra Patel. “Our demand for an FIR to be lodged under section 302 of IPC for murder is not yet fulfilled, he added.

“We will send the hair to CM Rupani to send across a message that if Patidar community can elevate BJP to power, it can also pull it down,” he said.

According to police, Ketan was arrested after a shop owner in Balol village lodged a complaint stating that he stole around Rs 5,000 from his shop. Though police denied it was a case of custodial death, local Patel leaders and Ketan’s family members have alleged that he died due to police torture when he was in their custody before being sent to jail by the court.

Yesterday, a panel of doctors conducted a second post-mortem on his body after the chief judicial magistrate, who was probing the case, directed the authorities to conduct the post mortem as Ketan’s kin were not satisfied with the first post mortem conducted on June 7.

Ketan’s father Mahendra Patel had threatened to sit outside the Mehsana civil hospital until a case was registered against the policemen, “who tortured and killed” his son.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and state incharge Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Bharat Solanki and others paid a visit to the family members of the deceased. The party will submit a memorandum to the Governor on this issue on Sunday demanding fair probe in the incident, Solanki said.

