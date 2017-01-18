Pay hike for fix-pay employees in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The state government on Wednesday announced pay hike for fix-pay employees. This would benefit over 1.18 lakh employees and cost the exchequer additional Rs. 1300 crore annually.

Giving details deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that the hike would be between 63 to 124 percent. This would benefit talatis, peons, vidya sahayaks, constables, deputy education officers and others.

Employees on contract or outsourced would not get the benefit of the hike. Patel said that only those employees who have cleared GSPC or Gaun Seva Mandal Pasandagi exams to get job.

It may be noted that these employees were on protest for long demanding hike. They had also moved High Court for the same.

