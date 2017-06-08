Petrol/ diesel prices to change daily from June 16

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi After successful pilot in five cities oil companies in the country have announced that petrol and diesel prices will be revised daily from June 15 onwards across all 58,000 petrol pumps.

Presently, the oil marketing companies review and revise retail fuel prices after every fortnight on the basis of global crude oil prices.

An IOCL statement said daily revision in oil prices will make retail prices more reflective of the current market conditions, besides leading to increased transparency in the system. This, it said, will enable smoother flow of products from refinery/depots to the retailers.

It said many developed countries are already revising prices of petrol/diesel on a daily basis. The prices are expected to change every night at midnight, following directives by the Petroleum Ministry.

“Each oil marketing company will try to keep its retail prices at the lowest possible to attract more consumers. Though the difference will be only about 15/20/30 paise per litre daily, it spells substantial savings in the long run and for bulk customers,” according to sources.

The three firms will now establish suitable mechanisms to convey daily prices to prospective consumers through media ads, displays at retail outlets, price-related data/SMSes send from centralised locations, and mobile apps.

