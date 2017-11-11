PIL against GST council’s nod to cut rates

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

A PIL was filed in the Gujarat High Court against the state Election Commission and the chairman of the GST Council on Friday, terming the government’s decision to cut down taxes as illegal and politically motivated. The PIL will come up for hearing next week.

The petitioner, Sandeep Sharma, a cable operator, claimed the timing of the GST Council meeting ahead of the Gujarat elections was “politically motivated”. He further alleged that the announcement of relaxation in taxes was “not appropriate” considering the code of conduct was in place.

“Recently, the government conducted a survey and according to a media report, the mood of people of Gujarat is not in favour of the ruling party. People were not satisfied with the provisions of the GST and hence, with an ulterior motive and by violating the code of conduct, the government scheduled meeting on November 10 as the elections is around the corner,” the petitioner alleged.

The petition further said the decision of the GST Council to resolve technical issues would affect voters when the state goes to polls on December 9 and 14. “Around 1.5 crore people of Gujarat will, directly and indirectly, benefit from the GST Council’s decision. It will impact the political scenario and impact the voters’ mood,” the petition said.

