PM dedicates India’s largest petrochemical plant at Dahej

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated ONGC Petro additions Ltd’s (OPaL) Rs 30,000-crore plant to the nation at the Dahej Special Economic Zone.

“It is India’s largest petrochemical plant having an investment of Rs 30,000 crore,” Modi said on the occasion.

“Today, the average per capita consumption of polymers in India is 10 kg, while the global average is 32 kg. There is tremendous potential for growth in the wake of higher disposable income of middle class and urbanisation. As per an estimate, OPaL’s market share in the polymer sector will be 13 per cent by 2018,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Gujarat government has worked very hard for over 15 years to develop the Dahej SEZ under the Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR).

“Dahej has become mini India, as people from across the country are now working here. When I was Gujarat CM, I used to visit Dahej. I saw this place getting developed brick by brick. Because of the efforts of Gujarat Government, Dahej achieved such tremendous success,” Modi said. Modi said he has personally seen this PCPIR growing.

“Therefore, it is natural for me to have an emotional bonding with it,” Modi said.

“Due to government’s efforts, Dahej SEZ has secured a place among the top 50 SEZs of the world. This region has given employment to lakhs of citizens. So far, it has fetched a total investment of Rs 40,000 crore. I congratulate all the people who are behind the success of Dahej SEZ,” he said.

Modi also visited the plant and saw a detailed presentation inside the main control room of OPaL. Modi expressed confidence that this PCPIR in Gujarat would give employment to 8 lakh people upon its full utilisation.

“Dahej was selected for one of the four PCPIRs to be developed across the country. At present, it provides employment to over 1.25 lakh people. When this PCPIR starts functioning at its full capacity, it would give employment to around 8 lakh persons,” he added.

OPaL is the single largest petrochemical plant in India that has a capacity to produce 14 lakh tonnes of polymers and 5 lakh tonnes of chemicals such as benzene annually. It is a joint venture company promoted by ONGC, GAIL, and GSPC with an investment of Rs 30,000 crore, an official statement by ONGC said.

He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Nitin Gadkari.

