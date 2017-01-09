PM inaugurates international stock exchange

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here today afternoon on a two day visit to attend the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit. PM inaugurated 16 storeyed international stock exchange at GIFT city after attending the ground breaking ceremony of modernization of Gandhinagar railway station.

Describing the exchange as one of the fastest exchanges in the world Modi said that Indians are at the forefront of IT and finance. He said that he worked to reverse the brain drain and bring economists back to the country.

This exchange will trade in equity, commodities, currencies and interest rate derivatives in the first phase. Later, it will trade equity instruments of Indian and foreign companies. Masala bonds will also be available for trading here, he added.

Many more companies from Asia, Africa and Europe should be able to raise funds from this important International Finance Centre. This exchange is set to be among the fastest exchanges in the world with most modern trading, clearing and settlement systems. India is in an excellent time-zone between West and East. It can provide financial services through the day and night to the entire world. The exchange, PM said, will work twenty two hours a day, starting when the Japanese markets start, and closing when US markets close.

Earlier at a programme at Gandhinagar railway station Modi said that Railways gives ‘gati’ and ‘pragati’ to the nation. Railways is connected to every person and the government was committed to provide all facilities to people. He said that his government had taken modernization of the railways and at the same time improve basic services.

Modi also inaugurated Vibrant trade show where there are more than 1500 stalls. The trade show hosts aerospace and defence, food processing, automobile and auto componens, bio technology, electronics, environment, gems and jwellery, health care, IT, engineering services and others.

