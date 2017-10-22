PM inaugurates RO-RO ferry service in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Bhavnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a roll-on, roll-off ferry service between Ghogha and Dahej in Gujarat. Calling it South Asia’s first world-class project, the PM said that the government was giving the country a transport system of the 21st century that would meet the needs of the ‘New India’.

It will be the pillar of economic development of the country. Addressing the gathering Modi said that 21th century will develop the New India Sagar Mala project along with blue economy.

Ro Ro Ferry Service will bring South Gujarat and Saurashtra very close. The first phase of the service is meant for passengers. In the second phase will be meant for transportation facility. It could be extended between Hazira, Pipavav, Jafrabad, Khadi of Kutch, Diu Daman and Mumbai for which the Central Government will provide full support.

A new round of social, economic development has started for the young people of the country. Youth will get new opportunities for employment with a new dimension of employment. In the coming future we will also get the benefit of the Delhi- Mumbai corridor, PM said.

Sagar Mala project is a vision 2035 for development. Investments are being done in 400 projects. More than Rs. 8 lakh crore investments are estimated. Sagar Mala project will be the base for New India with skill development. One crore youth will get new opportunities of employment. Country’s port will be integrated with modern facilities.

Regarding demonetization Modi said that Government is trying it best to establish an honest economy. Demonetization was a campaign to clean the country, which got success. Actions are been taken against whom the evidence have been received.

Modi said that some contractors are upset with him for GST. Traders have given an honest atmosphere. 27 lakh new citizens have joined. Country’s economy is moving towards a strong direction. Speaking about the people of Surat he said that they can now celebrate their birthday between the seas. Due to cruise and beach tourism, poor people will get employment.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle