PM launches helicopter service between Diu- Daman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched helicopter service between Daman and Diu and direct flight service between Diu and Ahmedabad. During his two day visit to the union territory the PM also launched development schemes worth Rs.1,000 crore for Diu and Daman.

He said that with the launch of helicopter and flight service tourism will get a major boost. “The people visiting Daman from South Gujarat and Maharashtra will be able to fly to Diu, Gir and Somnath in the helicopter.

Daman is among the cleanest union territories in India, Modi said and added that “Now, it is the responsibility of the residents of Daman to maintain it. This will attract more tourists and generate more employment opportunities for Daman youths.”

Modi said, “The Daman administration has decided to abolish VAT on the fishermen community. This will enable the fishermen to earn full profits.”

Modi exhorted the fishermen community to associate themselves with the blue revolution initiative of the government by investing in state-of-the-art boats to go deep into the sea and get the full catch of fish. Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone for projects worth Rs 1,000 crore in Daman and Diu including water treatment plant, electricity generation, solar power generation, university, gas pipeline and CNG station.

