PM Modi on two day visit to Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive on Tuesday on a two-day visit to the state. During his visit he will seek blessings from Lord Shiva at Somanth which he will visit on Wednesday morning. This will be Modi’s tenth visit to the state after becoming PM.

On Tuesday afternoon, the PM will arrive in south Gujarat district of Bharuch to inaugurate an industrial plant and a meet at Dahej under the auspices of ONGC Petro-additions Ltd (OPaL), part of the ONGC Group.

Modi will then inaugurate a new cable-stayed bridge built on Narmada in Bharuch. This bridge is expected to ease traffic jams on the National Highway (NH-8) which links Mumbai to Ahmedabad. This will be followed by a public meeting at the agricultural university in Bharuch.

The next day, Modi is expected to fly to Diu and visit the Somnath temple in the morning. Later in the day, he will return to Gandhinagar to participate in a conference of women sarpanchs at Mahatma Mandir.

