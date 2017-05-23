Modi for Asia Africa corridor

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government has made Africa a top priority for foreign and economic policy. He recalled India’s long-standing relationship with the continent.

Speaking at the opening of the Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group here he said that trade between Africa and India had multiplied in the last 15 years.

“It has doubled in the last five years to reach nearly $72 billion in 2014-15. India’s commodity trade with Africa in 2015-16 was higher than our commodity trade with the United States of America,” Modi said.

“As one plank of this cooperation, India extends lines of credit through India’s Exim Bank. 152 credits have been extended to 44 countries for a total amount of nearly $8 billion. During the Third India-Africa Forum Summit, India offered $10 billion for development projects over the next five years. We also offered grant assistance of $600 million,” Modi said. He also recalled the third India Africa Summit in 2015 in New Delhi, attended by delegates from all 54 African countries.

India’s partnership with Africa is based on a model of cooperation which is responsive to the needs of African countries. It is demand-driven and free of conditions.

India is also working with United States and Japan to support development in Africa. Asia Africa Growth Corridor will give a boost to the partner countries.

PM said that many of the challenges we face are the same: uplifting our farmers and the poor, empowering women, ensuring our rural communities have access to finance, building infrastructure. We have to do these within financial constraints. We have to maintain macro-economic stability so that inflation is controlled and our balance of payments is stable. There is much for us to gain by sharing our experiences on all these fronts. For example, in our push to a less-cash economy, we have learnt from the great strides that African countries like Kenya have made in the area of mobile banking.

Attending the inaugural ceremony were the Presidents of Benin and Senegal, the Vice President of Cote D’Ivoire, President of the African Development Bank, Secretary-General of the African Union, Commissioner of the African Union Commission, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence, Arun Jaitley and other dignitaries from African nations and India.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle