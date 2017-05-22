PM suggests renaming of KPT after Pt. Deendayal

Gujarat Global News Network, Kandla

Kandla port, one of the biggest ports of Asia, will be linked to Chabahar port in Iran which would spur its growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Modi is on a two day visit to the poll bound state where he will attend the annual general meeting of the African Development Bank.

At a function to launch various projects of Kandla Port Trust at Gandhidham he said that if India wants to make a place for itself in global trade, it should have the best of arrangements in the port sector. The combination of infrastructure and efficiency is vital for the port sector to thrive, he said, adding that the Kandla Port has emerged as one of the finest in Asia.

The Prime Minister said that the Chabahar port, being developed with Indian participation in Iran, would boost India’s international trade. Modi said the Kandla port had received investment proposals of nearly Rs 1,000 crore and added that the Centre was taking more initiatives to further modernise it and enhance its capacity.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Convention Center whose Foundation Stone was laid today.

Stating that the nation is celebrating the centenary year of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, the Prime Minister suggested that Kandla Port Trust be renamed as “Deendayal Port Trust – Kandla.”

Later the PM inaugurated a pumping station at Bachau which would provide Narmada water to 182 villages.

