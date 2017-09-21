PM to flag off Vadodara- Varanasi express tomorrow

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Varanasi and Vadodara express train through video conferencing from Varanasi on Friday. This would be the third Mahamana Express.

Train No. 20903 Vadodara – Varanasi Weekly Superfast Mahamana Express will depart from Vadodara on every Wednesday at 19.40 hrs and will reach Varanasi at 22.20 hrs the next day. Similarly, in return direction Train No. 20904 Varanasi – Vadodara Weekly Superfast Mahamana Express will depart from Varanasi on every Friday at 06.10 hrs and will reach Vadodara at 09.40 hrs the next day. The train will halt at Bharuch, Surat, Amalner, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna and Chheoki stations in both directions.

The train will have I AC, II tier AC, Sleeper Class and II Class General Coaches.

The booking for the train No. 20903 Vadodara – Varanasi Weekly Superfast Mahamana Express, will open from Friday and the train will commence from Sept. 27th.

Two Mahamana Express are already in service namely 22163/22164 Bhopal – Khajuraho Mahamana Express and 22417/22418 Varanasi New Delhi Mahamana Express.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle