PMINDIA Website now in 13 languages

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The Assamese and Manipuri language versions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official website www.pmindia.gov.in were launched today.

With the launch today, the PMINDIA website is now available in 11 regional languages namely Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu in addition to English and Hindi.

The initiative is part of the on-going efforts of the PM to reach out to the people and communicate with them in their own language. It is expected to further enhance the interaction between people from all parts of the country and the Prime Minister on various issues concerning their welfare and development, a release said.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle