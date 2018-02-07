PM’s wife injured in car accident

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Jashodaben, wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was injured in a car accident on Wednesday morning in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district. One of her relatives died in the accident.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 10 am on Wednesday near Katunda area in Chittorgarh district.

“Jashodaben along with her relatives were returning to Gujarat after attending a wedding in Rajasthan when the accident happened. One person died while the others sustained minor injuries,” police said.

Six people were travelling in the SUV that was badly damaged in the impact of the accident. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the car was behind a truck which was being driven recklessly. Suddenly the truck driver steered the vehicle to the side which resulted in SUV colliding with the back of the truck.

The truck driver has been detained and booked under various IPC sections.

Jashodaben and the other injured persons were taken to Chittorgarh district headquarters for further treatment.

