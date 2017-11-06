Police security a surveillance ploy: Hardik

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Patidar leader Hardik Patel has refused police security alleging that it was a surveillance ploy. He said that BJP wanted to spy on him so they were offering police security.

Meanwhile, differences among Patidars are increasing with pro and anti government groups making allegations against each other. On Sunday PAtidar youth Brigade organized a press conference alleging that the agitation was Hardik’s personal agitation. Dilip Patel of the brigade said that the government had accepted all the demands of the community except reservation. The government was working on it as there was a technical glitch.

Quick to counter this on Monday Kadva Patidar PArivar Trust clarified that PAtidars were with Hardik. “Our demands for reservation have not been fulfilled and we support Hardik”, senior leader of the trust said. Though he clarified that the organization was not with any political party but was working for the interest of coummity.

To a question about Umiya Sanastha, one of the core organizations, distancing itself from Hardik, he said that the move was political. Hardik has raised voice for the community and we support him.

Hardik is in talks with Congress for reservation to Patidars. The party has made a report on the issue and decision will be taken by party president Sonia Gandhi. Hardik has clarified that Patidars would not vote for BJP in the forthcoming elections.

About security provided to him by the state government the Patidar leader said that he did not want any security. The government was putting up spies in the name of police.

