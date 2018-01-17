Political bosses in Delhi are conspiring to harass me :Togadia

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

VHP leader Pravin Togadia came out fiercely against crime branch officials and political bosses in Delhi and alleged that he was being harassed. The fire brand leader was discharged from hospital today morning from where he went straight to VHP office in Paldi where he will stay for two days.

Togadia said that crime branch was conspiracy branch and he will take legal action against JCP J K Bhatt who was acting on Delhi’s command. “During last 15 days Bhatt had talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times. His call details should be made public”, he demanded. ‘I will talk to my friend Modi and request him not to make crime branch a conspiracy branch’, he said.

He said that his videos were being selectively released by crime branch and he was being targeted. He said similar video of RSS leader Sanjay Joshi was made here and he had to suffer a huge political setback. “I know who made it as I was one of the member of the team inquiring into the case”, Togadia said.

Interestingly Rajasthan home minister Gulabchand Kataria today issued a statement saying that the case against Togadia was closed in 2015. But the case papers never reached the court and so warrant was issued. He said that the government will inquire into this lapse.

Togadia who is facing arrest in an old case went missing on Monday morning from his residence. Later he was found in Chandramani Hospital in Shahibaug area in an unconscious state and his sugar levels were said to be low. He alleged that alleged there was a conspiracy to kill him in a fake encounter case.

