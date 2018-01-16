Political conspiracy to kill me in encounter : Togadia

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

A day after he went missing Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader PRavin Togadia alleged that someone was trying to kill him in a fake encounter case. The VHP leader who went missing on Monday morning and late in the evening was admitted to a hospital called a press conference today evening and alleged that efforts were being made to silence his voice.

With tears rolling down his cheek, the fire brand leader claimed that there was a conspiracy to not to allow him to speak on issues like Ram mandir and cow slaughter. He did not name anyone specifically and said that he would announce names when he had enough evidences to nail them.

Togadia said that he was being framed in a decade old case and Rajasthan police had come to arrest him. He said it was a political case and claimed that he was not present when the incident happened and yet he was made an accused.

Though Gujarat and Rajasthan police both denied that they had come to arrest the Hindu leader. Togadia claimed that Rajasthan police had issued a non-bailable warrant against him. A case against him has been filed under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

‘I am working for unity of Hindus. I am trying for construction of ram mandir. I am not afraid of death but efforts to silence my voice are being made’, he alleged. He said that Police team came to arrest me. Someone told me the plan was being made to kill me in an encounter.” I will follow whatever the court asks me to do,” he added.

High drama unfolded in the city on Monday when Togadia, who is facing arrest in an old case went missing since 10 am from his residence. Later he was found in Chandramani Hospital in Shahibaug area in an unconscious state and his sugar levels were said to be low.

VHP workers laid a siege to the Sola police station, shouted slogans, and blocked traffic on main Sarkehj- Gandhinagar highway demanding that the police immediately locate him.

Early in January, a local court in Ahmedabad cancelled the non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Pravin Togadia and 37 others in a 1996 attempt to murder and rioting case. The NBW was cancelled after Dr. Togadia appeared before the court.

Chandramani hospital where Togadia has been admitted has been in controversy for such cases. Additional DGP PP Pandey who was an accused in Sohrabuddin encounter case was also admitted to this hospital when he was to be arrested. He complained of chest pain.

Meanwhile, Congress has demanded an inquiry into the incident. Senior party leader and incharge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot said that it was a serious matter and the government should inquire into it.

