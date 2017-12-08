Polling for 89 seats of Gujarat tomorrow

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Voting for first phase of Gujarat assembly elections will be held in 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions. There are 977 candidates in the fray and 2.12 crore voters will exercise their franchise.

Prominent candidates in the fray for Saturday’s battle include Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), BJP president Jitu Vaghani from Bhavnagar and Congress’ Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Arjun Modhwadia from Porbander.

The election commission and government has made adequate arrangements for peaceful polling. 1.74 lakh police personnel have been deployed at various places to maintain law and order.

Plainclothesman police will be posted in 30 percent polling booths. They would do video recording of any untoward incident and sent it to EC. 24 IT teams would keep an eye on social media and take action if anyone found of inciting voters.

The second phase has 93 seats in North and central Gujarat. counting of votes for both the phases will be done on Dec.18.

The campaigning for the elections was high voltage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi campaigning extensively. Battery of leaders from both the parties addressed election rallies.

