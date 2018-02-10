Portal to report cyber crime against women and children

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

To report cyber crimes against women and children the government plans to launch a dedicated portal. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the portal ‘cyber crime report’ will handle complaints and forward it to necessary departments. He also called for a forensic council.

Speaking at 24th All India Forensic Science conference here today Singh said that forensic science was important to curb crime. He said that the fear of detection of crime can curb crime. He said that there was need to increase forensic science capacity. He said that a dedicated cyber crime lab would be set up.

Singh said that the central government was developing facilities to control crime. Crime and criminal tracking network and systems were being developed, he added. The central data base would be connected with courts and forensic science laboratories for effective law enforcement.

New technologies like artificial intelligence, block chain, technology, cloud computing, 3-D printing, robotics and internet of things pose many challenges and forensic experts should convert these challenges to opportunities. The minister added that there was need to create awareness about forensic science among policemen and also to train them in the field.

He said that discussions about forensic should be held at district level. This would help experts keep themselves updated about latest trends and researches in the field.

