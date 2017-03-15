Post offices to have extended working hrs

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The post offices in the city will have extended timings from April 1. According to a release by Posts Superintendent the aim is moved to provide better services to customers. This service will be available for speed post article, register article, V P article and ordinary parcel booking.

Initially 12 post offices in the city will work till 8 pm. These post offices are Revdi Bazar Head Post office, Paldi, Maninagar, Manek Baug, Ellisbridge, Naranpura, Sabarmati, Vatva IE, Ranip, Sola HBC, Naroda Ie and Odhav IE.

