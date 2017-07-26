Post offices to sell Gangajal

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In the auspicious month of Shravan, known for Shivbhakti, people of Ahmedabad can get Gangajal from post offices. Devotees use water of Ganga for Abhishek of Lord Shiva during the month of Shravan.

The post department has come out with Gangajal from two sources, Rishikesh and Gangotri. There are two packs, 200 ML and 500ML. Gangajal from Gangotri is costlier.

200 ml bottle of Gangajal from Rishikesh is priced at Rs 15 while that of 500 ml is priced Rs 22. Same packing of Gangajal from Gangotri will cost Rs 25 and Rs 35 respectively.

