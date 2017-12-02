Pramod kumar takes charge as new DGP of Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Senior most IPS officer Pramod Kumar will be the in-charge DGP of the state. He was handed over the charge today after incharge DGP Geetha Johri retired on Friday.

1983 batch office Pramod Kumar will retire in February next. His and two other names were sent to the Election Commission for the decision. The EC said that senior most officer should be made DGP.

Chief Electoral Officer B B Swain said that EC instructed without mentioning any specific name. due to model code of conduct the state government cannot take a decision so the matter was referred to ECI.

