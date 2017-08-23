Pre booking for Jiophone to start on Aug.24

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The booking for much awaited JioPhone will open on Thursday . The device can be booked at several Jio retailer stores in Gujarat while, it can also be booked online on jio.com or on My Jio app.

The pre-booking can be done against a pre-booking amount of Rs. 500, which will be adjusted against the fully refundable, one-time, security deposit at the time of delivery. The balance Rs. 1000 towards security deposit needs to be paid at the time of delivery of the device. A JioPhone user can use the JioPhone for 36 months, and can get a full refund of the security deposit of Rs. 1,500 by returning the used JioPhone.

The JioPhone will be distributed on a ‘first come first serve’ basis to only those who pre-book starting 24th August, 2017. On the JioPhone, voice will be free, said a official release. There will be unlimited data on the JioPhone.

Jio will provide free voice and unlimited data at Rs. 153 per month. There will be 2 sachets…A weekly plan for Rs. 53 and a 2 day plan for Rs 23, that provide similar value.

The JioPhone comes pre-loaded with the Jio suite of apps for messaging, entertainment, etc. especially Jio TV which features more than 400 live TV channels as well as JioMusic and JioCinema, which give access to the latest in entertainment in multiple regional languages. It will also include some of the most popular instant messaging and social networking apps, to ensure consumers continue to enjoy the best services.

