Presidential election on July 17

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced that polling for the upcoming presidential election will be held on July 17. The counting of votes will begin on July 20, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said. The term of current President Pranab Mukherjee will end on July 24.

Briefing the press on the election process in New Delhi, Zaidi said the poll body will issue a notification in this regard on June 14. “The last date for nominations is June 28. The date for scrutiny of the nomination is June 30. And the last date for withdrawal of nomination is July 1,” Zaidi said.

The voting will begin at 10 am on July 17 and will go on till 5 pm, he added. Zaidi said the counting of votes will begin at 11 am on July 20. Election will also be held on the same date for the post of Vice-President.

