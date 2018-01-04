Professor throws off sick mother from terrace

Gujarat Global News Network, Rajkot

In a spine chilling incident a young man allegedly killed his sick mother in Rajkot by throwing her off the terrace of a building. What is more shocking that accused is a professor and teaches in a college here. His wife is also a teacher.

The couple made it a suicide case and police closed down after filing suicide case. But an anonymous letter spilled the beans and police arrested the accused three months after the death on the basis of CCTV footage.

According to police, Jayshreeben Vinodbhai Nathvani, died on September 27 last year. Her son told police that woman jumped off the terrace of her own building – Darshan Avenue in Gandhigram area – and died on the spot.

Later, police got an anonymous letter suspecting this to be a case of murder and not suicide. Police then checked CCTV footage of the building which showed that Jayshreeben, was unable to walk on her own and her son Sandip provided her support to reach the terrace.

Police said, “We found from the CCTV footage that Jayshreeben’s son was along with her when she jumped from the terrace and it’s not possible to commit suicide in the company of son. The role of the son has come under scanner.” CCTV also shows Sandeep’s wife guiding him on the steps towards terrace.

When police interrogated, Sandip said, “My mother was going for sun obeisance and I was helping her.” But according to police they found from the health records of the deceased that she was unable to walk by herself and it was not possible for her to jump from a 2.5-feet terrace.

According to officials, when police interrogated the accused again, he broke down and said, “He was tired of poor health of her mother and he decided to kill her.”

