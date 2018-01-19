Protests against release of ‘Padmavat’ rise in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Even as Supreme Court has cleared the way to release ‘Padmavat’ movie, Rajput organizations in the state have stepped up their protests. They are blocking highways and disrupting traffic in cities while handing over letters to cinema theatre owners asking them not to exhibit the film. They have even threatened that if the film is released in the state it would create law and order problem.

On Friday morning members of Rajput Karni Sena disrupted traffic in Shahibaug area of the city and pelted stones at AMTS bus and broke its windows. In Bhavnagar they blocked highway resulting in traffic jam for more than 3 hours. On Thursday night the protestors had blocked Bavla- Bagodara highway.

Karni sena convener Raj Shekhawat said “This is a matter that involves the sentiments of the Rajput community. If exhibitors are forced to screen the movie, there could be a backlash from the Rajput community and that could lead to a law and order problem. “We have been using nonviolent means for the past year or so in trying to convince the authorities not to allow this film to be released. If it still gets released, there could be violence,” he warned.

One more organization Mahakaal Sena has threatened violent attacks if the film is released. Sanjay Singh Rathore, President of the Mahakaal Sena, Gujarat, said “Rajput youth are angry. No organisation will have control over them if they decide to take law in their hands. I am warning the central government and the state government that they will have to face consequences in elections if they do not back the community now.”

Meanwile, majority of the multiplex owners across Gujarat are of the view that given the risks involved in screening the movie Padmaavat, it would be safer not to screen it at all from January 25. There are about 25 multiplexes in Ahmedabad and about 125 across Gujarat. Few have demanded police protection but are apprehensive.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle