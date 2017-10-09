Rahul attacks Modi for his silence in Amit Shah’s case

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Congress vice president today started his second phase of Navsarjan Gujarat yatra with an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over media report about the spectacular rise of the company of Amit Shah’s son.

Referring to newspaper reports quoting a news website The Wire, Gandhi said the company owned by Shahs son grew 16,000 times in a short span.

“This is a strange world. In 2014, the company was nothing. Modi ji came (to power in 2014) and launched start up India, make in India, then introduced demonetisation and GST. This destroyed small businessmen and farmers,” Gandhi told a gathering in Kheda district.

Recalling Modis assertion that he would neither engage in corruption nor allow it to happen, the Congress leader said, “Now when Amit Shahs sons company has grown 16,000 times, Modi ji has gone silent,” Gandhi said.

“Modi ji had also said another thing (before the elections) that he does not want to become prime minister and be the chowkidar (watchman) of the country’s wealth. Now, where has the chowkidar gone?” Rahul asked. Is he chowkidar or Bhagidar?

The Congress vice president also hit out at the NDA government over the state of economy, and demanded that the rates under the Goods and Services Tax not exceed 18 per cent.

“In spite of our request to the Centre, they are charging rates of over 18 per cent under the GST….They should revert to the 18 per cent tax slab,” Gandhi said, adding high taxes have ruined many businesses.

Demonetization resulted in the loss of business of many small traders, he said. The famed Gujarat model of development had failed, the Congress leader said. uoting from Modi’s earlier speeches, Gandhi said in a taunt: “Chhappan ki chhaati hain. Mein akela rozgar dunga. Kisiko kuchh nahi karna padega (I have a 56-inch chest. I will alone provide employment. No one needs to do anything).

“Every 24 hours, 30,000 unemployed youth come in the job market but only 450 get jobs. In China, everyday 50,000 youth get jobs. The biggest problem in this country is unemployment.

“Modi should accept he has failed. He should say the promises I gave, I was not able to fulfil, and I have failed.”

He said that former BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee acknowledged in Parliament that the Congress party had done developmental work, but Modi was constantly blaming it.

