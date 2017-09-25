Rahul focuses on unemployed youth and farmers in Saurashtra

Gujarat Global News Network Ahmedabad

Rahul Gandhi today started his three day tour of Saurashtra region of Gujarat with a welcome tweet from the controversial Patidar leaader Hardik Patel. The tweet from the strong Patel leader is politically significant as he has launched a campaign against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Patels influential community in Gujarat is traditionally BJP supporters and BJP has been trying to retain hold over them since Hardik Patel launched agitation for reservation for Patidars.

The welcome tweet is also significant from the fact that tomorrow Gujarat government is going to hold talks with Patidar leaders. Last week it had invited scores of Patidar leaders barring Hardik Patel. Fearing talks to be a flop show, government on Sunday had a change of heart and sent an invite to Hardik Patel for the Tuesday talks.

In the past, Congress had already given signals of acceptance of demand of Patidars and other upper castes saying that it would offer reservation on economic criteria when it comes to power.But Patidars had never gave any response in any form. In view of this a tweet in Hindi by Hardik Patel that welcome to Gujarat.

Rahul Gandhi spent about half an hour in Dwarkadeesh temple before the formal start of his three day tour of Saurashtra. This is the first phase of the four leg election campaign by Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat which is going for elections in December this year.

On his first stop, Bhatiya village of Dwarka district, he had a brief but succinct speech from his specially made travel bus. This sat a tone of his visit. He focused on unemployment and lack of remunerative prices to farmers, He criticized Modi government for demonetisation and GST. He said that demonetization was a wrong move while the way the GST was being implemented it was a night mare for small traders and businessmen.

In the next stopovers he mingled with local people, talked with students and had tea with villagers. He said that Congress, when it comes to power, will think of poor alleging that the BJP had in his heart only a handful of rich industrialists.

Saurashtra visit of Rahul Gandhi is very important in many ways. It has been a tough place for Congress for past several elections. In the last elections, BJP had won 39 of the 52 seats. It is dominated by patidars.

Rahul Gandhi will stay in Jamnagar tonight.

