Rahul Gandhi cannot help Congress in Gujarat; BJP

BJP today questioned the leadership potential of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi with an obvious reference to his statement that Congress would win in Gujarat. Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani said, “Rahul Gandhi, who couldn’t help Gujarat all these years, how will he help Gujarat? Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress lost in the last 28 elections.

Congress must apologize for exploiting the youth and people of India’s money all these years. The power-hungry Congress has shown the height of corruption and the people of Gujarat and India understand it, so the Congress has vanished so fast. Congress is trying to divide communities for political gains, he said. I K Jadeja, BJP spokesperson, said, Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Gujarat is not going to make any difference to the poll prospects of Congress, as the state’s people know Congress very well. Where ever Rahul Gandhi has gone, Congress has been defeated, he added.

