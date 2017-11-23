Rahul Gandhi on two day visit of Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is coming on on a two day visit of Gujarat on November 24. Rahul Gandhi will visit Saurashtra, north and central Gujarat in his two day visit starting tomorrow. He will arrive at Porbandar in the morning and will hold meeting with fishermen.

From there he will come to Sanand on the outskirts of Ahmedabad and visit Dalit Shakti Kendra at Nani Devli in Sanand. At 4.15 pm he will hold interaction with doctors and small pharma companies at Tagore hall in Ahmedabad. At 5.30 pm he will hold interaction with academicians in Mangal Pande hall in East Ahmedabad followed by a public meeting in Nikol.

On the next day Rahul will visit Gandhinagar, Arvalli, Mahisagar and Dahod districts. Before this,he will visit the house of late Congress MP Irshad Beg Mirza’s Ahmedabad based family. Irshad died last week.

Rahul will be welcomed in Dahegam at 11.15 am followed by corner meeting in Bayad assembly seat area at 12.10 pm. He will hold meetings in Lunawada assembly seat area and Santrampur area. He will also hold meetings at Fatehpura and Jhalod in Dahod district.

He will leave for Delhi late in the evening from Vadodara airport.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle