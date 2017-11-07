Rahul Gandhi to participate in black day protest in Surat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be in textile city Surat on Wednesday November 8 to interact with textile traders. He will lead candle light vigil (black day) in the evening organized on the completion of one year of demonetization by Modi government.

What is interesting is the fact that textile traders refused to go to Delhi to meet union minister Smriti Irani. She had invited textile traders to meet her in Delhi on November 8 in an obvious attempt to prevent traders meeting Rahul Gandhi. However, traders claim that during last one year she had no time to meet them and listen to their problems.

Textile business of Surat has come to a standstill and lakhs of labourers have migrated after the demonetization. Even GST has become a major hurdle for them. Public meeting of Rahul Gandhi in Varachha road area of Surat, strong hold of BJP, attracted mammoth crowd last week. Though Rahul Gandhi had no plans to visit Surat again in the near future, he decided to come here on November 8 and meet textile traders.

In the morning after arrival he will meet have informal meetings with industry representatives and workers. This will also have interaction with people engaged in powerloom industry, dyeing and processing industry, embroidery, women workers and cloth wholesellers.

In the evening he will have interaction with traders at Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium, Adajan village and will participate in the candle light vigil (black day) near Vivekanand statue Chowk Bazar before returning to Delhi.

