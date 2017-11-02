Rahul Gandhi to visit north Gujarat next week

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who is presently on a three day tour of south Gujarat will have three day visit of north Gujarat from November 9. This will be his fourth and final round of extensive visit of the state.

He had visited north Gujarat earlier. But the visit was limited to flood hit Banaskantha district. This time he will visit Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Patan and Aravali districts. Details of his programme like road shows and public meetings are being worked out according to Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

North Gujarat is strong hold of Gujarat. In 2012 elections, Congress had won 17 while ruling BJP 15 seats. However, defection of Congress MLAs under the rebellion of Shankarsinh Vaghela is likely to change equations in North Gujarat as Vaghela has considerable influence in this region and he is out to work against Congress through his newly floated outfit Janvikalp.

In view of this the entry of young thakore community leader Alpesh Thakore in the Congress is considered quite advantageous to Congress as the region has considerable influence of Thakores.

