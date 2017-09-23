Rahul on three day campaign tour of Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi would begin his three day tour of Saurashtra region of Gujarat from pilgrim town Dwarka on Monday. This three day tour of poll bound Gujarat is a four phase intense campaign of Gujarat. Earlier this month, he had visited Ahmedabad and had a quite innovative way of interaction with party workers, professionals and SME representatives.

His team has worked out an exhaustive plan in which he would address more than dozen small and big meetings focusing on problems of farmers, small and medium entrepreneurs, self employed women and children. Congress has made arrangements of an air conditioned bus in which Rahul Gandhi will travel during these three days. Other leaders will accompany him in his bus.

After landing at Jamnagar, Rahul will go to Dwarka and will have blessings of Dwarkadeesh. From there he will have road show to Jamnagar. He will have public meetings in Dwarka and Jamkhambalia. After night stay in Jamnagar he will go to Rajkot and last day he will go to pilgrim place Chotila.

While he is touching segments that are most affected in Gujarat. The idea is to convert anti-BJP sentiments into Congress votes. In what is being described as soft Hindutva to counter BJP, he will visit important religious places like Dwarka and Chotila . He will also visit Khodaldham, main place of Patidars. Votes of Patidars are traditionally BJP votes, but this time Patidars are against BJP and their agitation cost Anandiben Patel her Chief Minister ship.

