Rahul promises changes in LA Act to farmers

Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi to day met farmers’ representatives in Valsad and promised them that farmers would be taken into confidence while making any law relating to farmers.

In a statement after the meeting, Khedut Samaj leader Sagar Rabari said that Rahul Gandhi promised thatif Congress comes to power if would scrap the changes in the Land Acquisition Act -2013 made by BJP government in Gujarat.

No land would be acquired without compensation to farmers and laws like SIR would be scrapped. Regarding blunders in land mapping survey, Rahul Gandhi promised that the Congress government would order resurvey.

Regarding the powers of sarpanch which have been curtailed by BJP, Congress has promised that they would be restored, Rabari said.

Congress has already announced debt waiver and 24 hour electricity supply to farmers.

