Rain fury continues unabated in Gujarat, PM does aerial survey

Monsoon fury continued unabated in North Gujarat on third consecutive day on Tuesday making relief work difficult. The NRDF and IAF teams are busy rescuing people from the interior villages. Prime Minister NArendra Modi undertook an aerial survey to take first hand stock of the flood situation.

The met department has issued a warning for heavy rains for next three days. With water coming from catchment areas in Rajasthan and clouds downpouring the people in Banaskantha district are facing double whammy.

Many villages are inundated and people were forced to spend night on the terrace. Dantiwada town in the district received 18 inches of rains in 24 hours entirely flooding the areas which were under water. Patan town received 14 inches of rains in 24 hours and the Collector has asked for more NRDF teams.

According to figures of state control rooms the rainfall in the towns for 24 hours ending at 7 am on Tuesday are Palanpur-15 inches, Vadgam- 14, Amirgarh-13,Lakhani-12, Deodhar- Dhanera-11 inches.

All the roads in the district are under water and have been washed away. About 1.5 lakh food packets were distributed through 3 helicopters of IAF. One column of army, two teams each of BSF, SRP are working continuously in the flood ravaged areas and rescued more than 600 people. More than 23,000 people were shifted to safer places.

Meanwhile, Modi chaired a high level meeting at the airport and sought details about rescue from the state government. He has called a meeting of state MPs in Delhi tomorrow morning to discuss about the flood situation.

