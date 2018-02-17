Rajendra Trivedi is Gujarat Assembly Speaker

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Vadodara BJP MLA Rajendra Trivedi will be the speaker of Gujarat Assembly. With BJP proposing his name and Congress seconding it, his election for the post of Speaker has become a formality.

This is his second term as MLA. He was sports minister in his last term, but was not included in the team of the ministry of Vijay Rupani this time. His selection as Speaker by BJP has settled discontent. He represents Raopura constituency of Vadodara.

