Ramsinh Parmar elected chairman of GCMMF

Ramsinh Parmar, was elected chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the country’s biggest milk cooperative behemoth. He has been chairman of Amul Dairy for over 33 years. Panchmahal dairy chairman Jetha Bharvad was elected as vice chairman of the federation.

The elections to top two posts at GCMMF is held every two-and-a-half years and generally, the chairmen of the member dairies, who owe affiliation to political parties in the state, elect one among themselves as chairman primarily on party lines.

Ramsinh Parmar, an ex Congress leader was trying to make it to the top post but due to majority of BJP members he could nto do it. But Parmar switched sides to BJP in 2017 and it paid off.

GCMMF has a turnover of Rs 38,000 crore and is the marketing arm of 18 member dairies that own the brand Amul. It procures approximately 18 million litres milk per day of from over 18,500 village milk cooperative societies and over 3.6 million milk producer members.

GCMMF is the apex organisation that generally decides on returns to the milk producers and pricing of milk for consumers.

Senior BJP leader and education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama who was incharge of the elections said that a meeting of chairmen of all 18-member cooperative dairies was held a day before and on Monday Ramsinh Parmar was elected chairman.

Shankar Chaudhary, who lost in the recent Assembly polls, heads the biggest of all the 18 dairies – Banas Dairy. He was also front runner for the post. His diary also has the highest voting share in the GCMMF (320 of the total 1,300 votes).

“We will find a position suitable to Shankarbhai within the party or overall government establishment,” Chudasama said when asked about why Shankar Chaudhary could not make it as a chairman this time.

