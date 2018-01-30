Rare celestial event: Super blue blood moon on Jan.31

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

January 31 will be a lunar treat for the world as supermoon which happens to be blue moon will coincide with a total lunar eclipse. Data from NASA shows that stargazers in India will get to experience this rare event on the evening of January 31, as the moon rises. The total lunar eclipse will start in India from 4:21 pm and last till 7:37 pm.

The rare combination of lunar events will be a treat visible to most parts of the world, including India. This phenomena happens once in 150 years!!

“Super Blue Blood Moon” as it is being referred to implies a combination of celestial events: blue moon, supermoon and blood moon. First off, a blue moon is the incident that occurs, when a full moon is observed twice in a month. This event is a rarity, as it has been found to arise once every two-and-a-half years on average, says NASA.

A supermoon, on the other hand, are full moons that take place when the Moon is at its closest distance to the Earth in the orbit. This point is known as the “perigee”. According to NASA, each supermoon makes our planet’s natural satellite appear up to 14 per cent larger, and almost 30 per cent brighter.

The event slated for January 31 is the last in a series of 3 supermoons, with the previous two being visible on December 3, 2017 and January 1, 2018.

The moon will be closest to the earth and will appear bigger and brighter. But the colour will not turn blue. The event is called a blue moon only because a full moon is taking place twice in one month. A blue moon does not mean the colour or appearance of the moon has changed.

All eclipses occur as the Sun, the Moon and the Earth align in space. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth gets positioned between the Sun and the Moon. In case of a partial phenomenon, only a part of the Moon would be under Earth’s shadow. However, the entire moon is overshadowed by the Earth during a total lunar eclipse.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle