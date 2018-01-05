RBI issues new Rs.10 note

Gujarat Global News Network, Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has brought out a new design chocolate brown ten rupee note. The new note will will carry a motif of the Konark Sun Temple on its reverse. The old Rs.10 note will be legal tender, RBI clarified.

The new note has the same height of 63mm as the current ten rupee note but the width will be 123mm slightly lesser than the 137mm width of the existing note. Besides the colour and the size, another main difference is that the reverse of the note. The existing ten rupee note carries the image of fauna of India – rhinoceros, elephant and tiger.

The RBI said that it will shortly be putting out the new note into circulation bearing signature of governor Urjit Patel. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse. Other features of the new not include, a see-through register with denominational numeral 10, Denominational numeral 10 in Devnagari script, portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre, The new note will continue to have windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘Bharat (in devnagri ).

Like the other new series notes, the will have the year of printing of the note on the left, the ‘Swachh Bharat’ logo with slogan, and language panel. These notes are expected to be put into circulation by the RBI and banks through their branches.

