RBI to print more Rs.500 notes

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will now print more Rs 500 notes which would ease the liquidity situation over the next 2-3 weeks, economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das said today.

Das said that initially the focus was to supply enough Rs 2,000 notes so as to replenish the demonetised notes as soon as possible. “More and more production lines have been diverted for Rs 500 notes as enough stock of Rs 2,000 notes is now there. Printing of Rs 500 notes significantly stepped up so that Rs 2,000 notes become more mobile,” he said.

“The situation has considerably improved. I expect in 2-3 weeks, the situation will ease out because of the focus on printing of Rs 500 notes,” he said.

Das said that the process of distribution has also been further streamlined with printing presses being linked to distribution areas nearer to them. For making adequate cash available in the rural areas, cooperative banks have been given enough money to provide for crop loans, he said.

“We are identifying rural areas from where we are getting reports of inadequate cash. Emphasis is also on greater cash to rural areas,” Das said.

On the ATMs not having enough cash , he said that out of 2.20 lakh ATMs, over two lakh have already been recalibrated. Many a times banks prefer to give out cash through their branches to their own customers rather than putting in the ATMs that results in no-cash in the ATMs at times.

“More than two lakh ATMs already recalibrated. It is not correct that only 13 per cent ATMs are working. Banks have been advised to focus on loading money in ATMs also,” Das said. The circulation will also increase as the large amount of seized notes will also be put back in circulation as soon as possible, he said.

For news in Hindi see our daily Chaupal Chronicle