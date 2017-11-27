Rear Admiral Roye is new FOGNA

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Rear Admiral Sanjay Roye has been appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding of Gujarat, Daman and Diu Naval Area (FOGNA). He took over from Rear Admiral Sandeep Beecha on Monday.

Gujarat with its strategic location and vast coastline of 1600 kms, plays a very significant role in the security and economic dynamics of our nation. FOGNA is responsible to the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command for all naval operations in Gujarat Daman and Diu Naval Area, security of its coast and Offshore Development Areas which contribute significantly to the commercial and maritime economic activities of the nation.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Roye joined National Defence Academy in the year 1983 and was commissioned in the Indian Navy in the year 1986. He is a recipient of the coveted ‘Binoculars’ and ‘CNS Gold Medal’ for being adjudged the ‘Best All-round Cadet’ and ‘First in Order of Merit’ during cadet’s and midshipman training respectively.The officer belongs to the Submarine Arm of the Indian Navy and is a Navigation and Direction Specialist.

