Rebel Congress MLAs except Shankarsinh resign

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Seven of the eight rebel Congress MLAs who had voted for BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha election today resigned from the Gujarat Assembly. Leader of Opposition Shankarsinh Vaghela who had led the rebellion has , however, not resigned.

All of these MLAs were expelled from the Congress party for cross voting in the election in which senior party leader Ahmed Patel was Congress candidate for the fifth term. Patel, who got 44 votes, however, managed to win the seat for which BJP had fielded Congress rebel Balwantsinh Rajput.

Those who resigned are Mahendrasinh Vaghela, son of Shankarsinh Vaghela, Raghavji Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, C K Raulji, Bholabhai Gohil, Amit Chaudhary and Karamsinh Patel. Karamsinh Patel was one of the 44 MLAs who were taken to Bengaluru by the Congress and had remained with the group till the end.

In the election two votes were cancelled after a long drawn series of legal arguments between Congress and BJP before the Election Commission of India. These were the votes of Raghavji Patel and Bholabhai Gohil.

Shankarsinh Vaghela who had sworn in friendship with Ahmed Patel had said that he would vote for Patel, but he voted for BJP candidate Balwant Rajput who is also his close relative. Vaghela now alleged that Congress conspired to win the election.

GPCC President Bharatsinh Solanki said that by resigning from the Assembly, expelled MLAs could not escape their disqualification from contesting any election for six years. He said that the Congress would soon initiate the disqualification action.

In reply to a question about 14 of its MLAs quitting, Solanki described it as blessing in disguise saying that it had given plenty of time to Congress party to take suitable action in the wake of Assembly elections in December this year.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)