Record 1703 nominations filed for phase one of Gujarat Assembly elections

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 has set a new record. In the first phase alone more than 1703 nominations have been filed breaking the record of 1695 nominations of 1995 elections which had brought BJP to power in Gujarat. On the last day on Tuesday alone 1215 nominations were filed. There may be a little variation in the figure of 1703 according to EC sources. In any case, the number of nominations has created a record as phase two constituencies are still there. For Phase two last date is November 27.

Tuesday was the last day for filing of nominations for phase one which has 89 of 182 seats. It was a tough time for the state election commission on Tuesday and it was able to give the number of nominations filed on Tuesday late in the night. Till Monday, 488 nominations were filed. In phase one Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat will go to poll on December 9. Of 1703 candidates 1300 are independents.

Maximum number of nominations were filed in the constituency where Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is contesting. There are 34 candidates in this constituency, Rajkot -69 where Rupani is facing Indranil Rajyaguru of Congress. BJP dominated Saurashtra has 871 candidates for 34 seats spread in eight districts of the region. Of these 637 nominations were filed on Tuesday alone. In Rajkot city total number of 116 nominations have been filed while 2012 it had 120 nominations.

Surat another BJP dominated region with intense activity of patidar agitation had 246 nominations on the last day alone. Of these, maximum 30 nominations have been filed in Limbayat constituency o Surat city.

Those who filed nominations on Tuesday included prominent leaders of Congress a nd BJP besides rebels filing nominations as independents or as candidate of NCP or JD(U).

BJP president Jitu Vaghani and Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil were among those who filed their nominations on the last day. Pro tests, resignations and independent nominations were witnessed in both BJP and Congress.

One of the notable development was patch up of Karadiya Rajputs with BJP president Jitu Vaghani. The former were up in arms against Vaghani and had threatened to vote against him. But BJP national president Amit Shah mediated and as a result Dansinh Mori was on stage at a public meeting after Vaghani filed nomination.Mori, a former sarpanch is facing criminal cases and alleged that Vaghani implicated him and his family in cases as he had come in his way who wanted to capture gauchar land.

Mori had full support from his community and over six lakh Rajputs had threatened to vote against BJP.

There were few independent nominations from disgruntled members of both BJP and Congress. Rebel Congress leader Paresh Kachhadiya filed his candidature as independent from Kamrej seat. Kachhadiya is president of Congress party in ward number 15. Morbi Congress district panchayat member Kishor Chikhalia has filed nomination from Maliya seat as independent. Chikhalia’s candidature may damage votes of Congress candidate Brijesh Merja.

Dharmesh Patel, district Congress general secretary of Navsari has filed nomination form as independent from Jalalpor seat. Patel was denied ticket by party. In Kamrej seat two Congress members field their papers. Earlier announced Congress candidate for Kamrej seat, Nilesh Kumbhani said he would file nomination even after he was replaced with Ashok Jirawala yesterday in fresh list announced by Congress. Kumbhani says he had party mandate. Jirawala too was on way to file nomination today in procession.

BJP’s Arjan Kanjaria has filed nomination as rebel on Dwarka assembly seat against party’s candidate and sitting MLA Pabubha Manek.

Former minister Kanjibhai Patel who demanded a ticket for his son Sunil to contest from his seat has resigned from party. Kanjibhai was sulking even during last Lok Sabha election for denial of ticket to him by party. Kajibhai’s son Sunil has now filed candidature from Gandevi seat.

Chotila BJP MLA Shamjibhai Chauhan has also threatened to resign. The party has given ticket to someone else on this seat. Shamji Chauhan is parliamentary secretary in Gujarat government, the post equivalent to deputy minister. He said that he would leave BJP on Wednesday.

