Record registration from Gujarat for army recruitment rally

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad The forthcoming Army Recruitment Rally scheduled to be held in Anand Distirct has attracted a record breaking number of online registrations from young aspirants of Gujarat seeking a career in the Armed Forces.

A record number of 71039 candidates have registered themselves for the selection procedure breaking all previous records. Going purely by the significant increase in numbers, the final figure likely to be inducted into the Army from the state post completion of all stages of the elaborate selection procedure too is likely to be record breaking.

Incidentally, the state has seen a consistent increase in numbers recruited per rally since 2014. As per available data, the numbers that averaged around 300 per rally for Army Recruitment Office Jamnagar and around 400 per rally for Army Recruitment Office Ahmedabad till 2013-14, have seen a steady growth. The rallies conducted in the year 2016-17 by Army Recruitment Office Jamnagar saw 492 whilst the one by Army Recruitment Office Ahmedabad conducted at Himmatnagar in Dec 2016 saw a record shattering total of 786 selections.

For districtwise details of the examination schedule and for further details on the Army Recruitment Rally at Anand (06-16 Jul 2017) the registered candidates can login to www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, defence spokesperson Abhishek Matiman said.

