Reliance fresh penalized for charging more than MRP

Reliance fresh outlet store in the city has been penalized for charging more than MRP for a product from a customer. The company has also been asked to pay Rs.2,000 towards compensation for mental agony to the complainant.

In this case a shopper at a Reliance Fresh outlet was charged Rs. 5 more than the MRP for a product. Sandeep Sharma purchased household items from outlet in Ahmedabad on 15 May 2014 paying Rs. 1703 with his debit card. After settling the bill, he discovered he had been charged Rs. 5 more than the MRP for a 500 gm packet of Frozen Mixed Vegetable.

Sandeep wrote an email to the company demanding an explanation. He followed this up with two more letters but there was no response from Reliance Retail. Sandeep then wrote to the Mumbai and Chennai offices of the company. Finally, he received a reply that he should go to the concerned outlet and collect refund. This amounted to an admission by the company that it had overcharged for the product. But he was not satisfied with this response.

He approached Consumer Education and Research Society (CERS), Ahmedabad and a complaint was filed in the consumer forum. Though the sum involved was small, the consumer was determined to fight it out as a matter of principle.

CERS requested the court to order the opposite party to pay Sandeep Rs. 5 with interest at the rate of 18% per annum from 18 May 2014 till payment. It also wanted the company to be penalized for ‘unjust enrichment’ and be asked to deposit Rs. 10,000 in the State Consumer Welfare Fund.

The company made several excuses to defend the error. It said that the manufacturer of the product in question kept changing the price. It also said that Rs. 55 was selected instead of Rs. 50 by mistake at the time of billing. However, this cannot be true since the product and its price are automatically printed on the bill the minute the product is electronically identified.

The Forum ruled in favour of the complainants and ordered Reliance Retail to pay Sandeep Rs. 4 with 9% interest from 18 May 2014 till payment. The refund came to Rs. 4 and not Rs. 5 as a discount of Rs. 1 had been given to Sandeep at the time of purchase. The court also directed the company to pay Rs. 2000 towards compensation for mental agony caused and litigation costs.

